HSBC Upgrades NIKE (NYSE:NKE) to “Buy”

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Williams Trading lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:NKE opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

