Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $268.00 target price on shares of Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $241.82 on Friday. Humana has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

