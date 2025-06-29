Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5%

ITW stock opened at $248.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.95. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

