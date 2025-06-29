Insider Selling: BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Major Shareholder Sells 2,100,000 Shares of Stock

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $44,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,096,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,587,527.55. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 13,288,101 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $281,043,336.15.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.07 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 2,526.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $18,257,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 25,810 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

