Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.27, for a total value of C$1,947,150.00.
Mark Allen Stainthorpe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 17th, Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 45,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.66, for a total value of C$2,054,700.00.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$43.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.80. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$34.92 and a 1 year high of C$52.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.
