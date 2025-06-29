Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.27, for a total value of C$1,947,150.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 45,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.66, for a total value of C$2,054,700.00.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$43.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.80. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$34.92 and a 1 year high of C$52.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.58.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

