Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $13,287,437.52 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total transaction of $13,287,437.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,364,534.20. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, June 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $13,067,394.15.

On Monday, June 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 15,227 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $1,779,122.68.

On Monday, April 7th, Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.31. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 287.14, a PEG ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 259.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Datadog by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,688 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 17,477.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,910,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2,804.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,830,000 after buying an additional 2,654,512 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

