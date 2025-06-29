Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $3,017,600.46 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 23,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $3,017,600.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,969.26. The trade was a 42.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $2,986,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $2,925,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $2,966,750.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.14, a PEG ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BTIG Research set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after buying an additional 6,250,942 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after buying an additional 5,299,688 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17,477.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,923,000 after buying an additional 3,993,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $462,910,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2,804.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,830,000 after buying an additional 2,654,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

