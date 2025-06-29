Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells $1,876,800.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $137.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,370,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,383,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

