Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $6,332,800.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $6,332,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,240. This represents a 67.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,605 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $1,094,799.90.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 136,395 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $6,278,261.85.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,526 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $1,965,976.98.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 63,017 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $2,932,811.18.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,457 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,577,449.81.

On Thursday, May 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 21,735 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $934,170.30.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,398 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $3,031,337.40.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $5,595,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $5,582,400.00.

NYSE:IOT opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.23 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 300.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler set a $53.00 price target on Samsara and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

