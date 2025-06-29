Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 279.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ICE opened at $181.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.25 and a 1 year high of $182.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.62.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $96,335.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,634.16. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

