International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,485 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,416,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,576,000 after buying an additional 305,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $50,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $14.56 on Friday. F.N.B. Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

