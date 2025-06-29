International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $214,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 798 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP opened at $301.29 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $194.93 and a 12 month high of $311.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.73. The company has a market cap of $370.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

