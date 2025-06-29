International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.5% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 63,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ZS opened at $315.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,212.77 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $317.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total value of $36,106,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,550,210 shares in the company, valued at $767,332,686.90. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,641,500. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,793 shares of company stock worth $60,812,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $298.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

