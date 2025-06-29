Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 120,050.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

PCEF stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

