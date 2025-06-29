Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 237,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 232,737 shares.The stock last traded at $23.39 and had previously closed at $23.48.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after buying an additional 497,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,007,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 592,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 232,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 576,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,683 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

