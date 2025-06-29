Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

