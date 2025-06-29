iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,315,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 2,147,426 shares.The stock last traded at $32.68 and had previously closed at $33.21.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth $62,074,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,113,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 704,995 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,098,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,548,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.