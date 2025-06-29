iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 442,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 329,227 shares.The stock last traded at $42.64 and had previously closed at $44.24.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2384 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.