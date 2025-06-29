iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 442,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 329,227 shares.The stock last traded at $42.64 and had previously closed at $44.24.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2384 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 546.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 63,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 53,970 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 736.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 45,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

