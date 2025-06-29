iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 174.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 221.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,169,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.