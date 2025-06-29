iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 506,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,731,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.8%

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $75.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.