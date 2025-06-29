iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IWS stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

