iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 178.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of OEF stock opened at $303.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.44. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $303.32. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.