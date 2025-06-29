Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,615,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,486,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,619,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 214,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,199,000 after acquiring an additional 196,396 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $132.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.74.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.86 million. Itron had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $559,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,482.40. This trade represents a 84.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $43,106.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,765.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

