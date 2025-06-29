J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.15, but opened at $15.60. J. Sainsbury shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 603 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JSAIY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J. Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of J. Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4798 per share. This is an increase from J. Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

