Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enersys were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enersys during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enersys during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Enersys during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enersys by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enersys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,338,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Enersys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shawn M. O’connell acquired 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,192.80. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrea J. Funk acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,729. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,085 shares of company stock worth $89,726. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENS

Enersys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $92.11. Enersys has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.19. Enersys had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

Enersys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.