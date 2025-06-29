Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SENEA opened at $100.60 on Friday. Seneca Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $100.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $345.84 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

