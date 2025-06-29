Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 32,006 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 553.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,006 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Aramark by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.28. Aramark has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.