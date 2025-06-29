John Bicket Sells 170,000 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $6,701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,447.64. The trade was a 31.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, John Bicket sold 33,713 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,566,305.98.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, John Bicket sold 136,287 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $6,273,290.61.

On Thursday, May 22nd, John Bicket sold 52,573 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $2,431,501.25.

On Wednesday, May 21st, John Bicket sold 63,279 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $2,945,004.66.

On Tuesday, May 20th, John Bicket sold 54,148 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,562,824.84.

Samsara Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IOT stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.23 and a beta of 1.74. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. Samsara’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 300.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth $31,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler set a $53.00 price target on shares of Samsara and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

