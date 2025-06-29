John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Position Lowered by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,003 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period.

JHMM opened at $60.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

