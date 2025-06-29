Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $10.50 target price on shares of Journey Medical in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Journey Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DERM opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Journey Medical has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $166.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Journey Medical will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Claude Maraoui sold 4,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $33,064.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,062,460.92. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Journey Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the fourth quarter worth $6,747,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Journey Medical by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Journey Medical by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Journey Medical Company Profile

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading

