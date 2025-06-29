JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Holdings Raised by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3,185.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 559.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 16.2%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.