JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Unison Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Unison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 5.3% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $287.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.55 and its 200 day moving average is $252.82. The stock has a market cap of $798.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $289.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.