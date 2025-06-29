Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 105.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,176,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,098,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 789,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,705.64. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

