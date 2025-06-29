Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 264.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,422 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 134,085 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

