Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $15.30. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 3,329,205 shares trading hands.

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

