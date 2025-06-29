Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $52.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 2,820,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 2,813,998 shares.The stock last traded at $44.78 and had previously closed at $41.33.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 7,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.59 per share, with a total value of $250,413.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,899,600.83. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $1,350,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,388.48. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,396 over the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Rovida Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $41,118,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,944,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 10.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

