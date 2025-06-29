L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 351.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 21.0% in the first quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LHX opened at $247.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.03. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

