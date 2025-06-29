Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) & Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Critical Survey

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and Toll Brothers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 0 0 4 0 3.00 Toll Brothers 1 5 7 1 2.57

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina currently has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 30.57%. Toll Brothers has a consensus price target of $141.46, indicating a potential upside of 23.58%. Given Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is more favorable than Toll Brothers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

19.3% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Toll Brothers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Toll Brothers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toll Brothers has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and Toll Brothers”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina $767.70 million 1.72 $169.19 million $0.84 13.49 Toll Brothers $10.85 billion 1.04 $1.57 billion $13.48 8.49

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina. Toll Brothers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and Toll Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 14.52% 12.51% 6.95% Toll Brothers 12.95% 17.87% 10.12%

Summary

Toll Brothers beats Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. The company also provides rail transportation services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel and raw material. It markets its products under the Loma Negra, San Martín, Plasticor, Cacique Plus, Cacique Max, Loma Negra Plus, and Lomax brands. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Intercement Trading E Inversiones Argentina Sociedad Limitada.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. In addition, it provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, the company owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and component manufacturing operations. It serves luxury first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

