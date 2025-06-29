lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 133.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 1,358.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 9.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth about $5,220,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 5.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (down previously from $346.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.26.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $235.02 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $219.97 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.78.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

