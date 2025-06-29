Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Michael G. Barrett Sells 300,000 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,727.08. The trade was a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price objective on Magnite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,043.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 368,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,605,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,593,000 after acquiring an additional 257,032 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

