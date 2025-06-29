Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Cut by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Markel Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 632 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,984.55 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,491.03 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,900.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,840.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

