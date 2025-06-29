Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,144 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 23,923.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after acquiring an additional 728,942 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,162,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after acquiring an additional 512,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $273.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.