Matthew Blake Mcrae Sells 113,322 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 113,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $1,951,404.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,439,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,792,236.70. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Blake Mcrae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 243,302 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $4,104,504.74.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 305,204 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $5,127,427.20.

On Monday, June 23rd, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 188,930 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $3,157,020.30.

On Friday, June 20th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 372,488 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $6,384,444.32.

On Thursday, May 8th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 91,999 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $954,029.63.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 25,405 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $251,509.50.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 2.01. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,666,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 898,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 830,770 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,537,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 790,549 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,298,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

