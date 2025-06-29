Matthew Blake Mcrae Sells 243,302 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 243,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $4,104,504.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,200,071.59. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Blake Mcrae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 113,322 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $1,951,404.84.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 305,204 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $5,127,427.20.

On Monday, June 23rd, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 188,930 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $3,157,020.30.

On Friday, June 20th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 372,488 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $6,384,444.32.

On Thursday, May 8th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 91,999 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $954,029.63.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 25,405 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $251,509.50.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 2.01. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,953,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,244,000 after purchasing an additional 132,350 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,732,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after acquiring an additional 375,903 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,537,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 790,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 9th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

