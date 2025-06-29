Matthew Jacobson Sells 129,400 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $5,476,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,360,513.04. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.14 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 451.40 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

