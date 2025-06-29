Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,097 shares.The stock last traded at $134.77 and had previously closed at $128.50.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

