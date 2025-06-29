Michael S. Dell Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:DELL opened at $124.12 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $150.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

