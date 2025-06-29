Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Today – June 27th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Oklo, and Core Scientific are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalizations typically fall between about $2 billion and $10 billion, positioning them between small-cap and large-cap firms. They often combine the growth potential of smaller companies with the greater stability and established infrastructure of larger ones. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)
Oklo (OKLO)
Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.
OKLO stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. 25,437,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,217,552. Oklo has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11.
Core Scientific (CORZ)
Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
Shares of Core Scientific stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,074,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159,302. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 6.30. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.
