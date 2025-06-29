Mohit Singh Sells 325,000 Shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) insider Mohit Singh sold 325,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $2,343,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,641,711 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,736.31. This represents a 16.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 25th, Mohit Singh sold 290,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $1,728,400.00.
  • On Monday, May 19th, Mohit Singh sold 71,428 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $314,997.48.

QuantumScape Trading Down 13.5%

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $6.62 on Friday. QuantumScape Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 4.27.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 456.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,168 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 961,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 170,173 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on QS. UBS Group downgraded QuantumScape from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.19.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

