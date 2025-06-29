Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,591 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.8%

MNST stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

